Tigers win first Test by 64 runs

Bangladesh have beaten West Indies for the first time ever on home soil to go 1-0 up in the Test series after winning the first Test at Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium by 64 runs.

Mehedi Miraz bagged the wicket of Jomel Warrican to break the ninth-wicket stand of 63 runs between him and Sunil Ambris. With 66 runs needed and Windies having two wickets in hand, Warrick mishit Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan took the catch at midwicket to send back Warrick after a fighting 41. Next over, Taijul Islam bagged his sixth wicket as West Indies were bowled out for 139 runs.

Earlier, Bangladesh were bowled out for just 125 in their second innings as the momentum shifted from one side to the other in each session of one of the most intriguing Test matches in recent memory. Mahmudullah Riyad top-scored for Bangladesh with 31 runs in the second innings in a pitch that was quickly deteriorating. Having taken a lead of just 203 runs, Tigers however roared to life with the ball, sending back four Windies top-order batsmen before lunch in just 5.5 overs. Taijul Islam continued his great vein of form, leading the charge with six wickets while skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Mehedi Miraz bagged two wickets each as Tigers won a Test against the Windies for the first time since 2009. Prior to today West Indies had beaten Bangladesh in seven consecutive matches both home and away. Bangladesh had been beaten handsomely in this year's away series against West Indies and today's win to go 1-0 up in the series will now give Tigers the boost to find a proper reply for the 2-0 drowing away from home in July this year.

Brief Scores

Bangladesh: 324 & 125 (Mahmudullah 31, Bishoo 4/26, Chase 3/18)



WI: 246 & 139 (Ambris 43, Warrican 41, Taijul 6/33, Shakib 2/30, Miraz 2/27)





Taijul bags fifer: WI 75/8

Taijul Islam bagged his fifth wicket of the innings as Tigers were close to victory on Day 3 of the first Test against West Indies. He enticed Devandra Bishu into a drive with a drifting delivery which snuck in thorough the gap between bat and pad. Taijul completed seventh five-wicket haul in Test cricket when trapped Kemar Roach in front as West Indies lost their eighth wicket.

Banglasdesh send back Hetmyer and Dowrich: WI 65/6

Shimron Hetmyer was his usual destructive self, hitting the ball well against the Tigers spinners as West Indies had recovered from 11 for four after lunch. Hetmyer was then caught at long-off as he looked to clear the boundary ropes again but found Nayeem Hasan on the ropes. Taijul Islam then bagged his third leg-before dismissal of the day as West Indies lost both of their top run scorers from the first innings

Lunch: WI 11/4

West Indies were in deep trouble losing four wickets in 5.5 overs before lunch was called on day three of the intriguing first Test between Bangladesh and the West Indies. Having bowled Bangladesh out for 125 runs this morning, Windies ended up losing four top-order batsmen as Shakib Al Hasan struck twice and Taijul Islam bagged two as well

Shakib Al Hasan bagged his 200th Test wicket as Kieran Powell went down the wicket but was beaten by the flight as Mushfiqur Rahim took off the bails. He then struck again, with the extra bounce on the ball causing Shai Hope's demise as the ball brushed his glove and went through to Mushfiqur.

Following Shakib's brace, Taijul struck twice in the same over, picking up the wickets Windies skipper Brathwaite with an arm ball that sneaked hit and trapped the West Indies captain in front of the stumps. The arm bll did the trick yet again four deliveries later as Roston Chase was sent back, out leg-before.

Tigers bowled out for 125

Bangladesh 324 & 125 FOWs: 1-13 (Imrul Kayes, 1.5 ov), 2-13 (Soumya Sarkar, 2.4 ov), 3-32 (Mominul Haque, 6.6 ov), 4-35 (Shakib Al Hasan, 7.5 ov), 5-53 (Mohammad Mithun, 14.6 ov), 6-69 (Mushfiqur Rahim, 18.5 ov), 7-106 (Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 28.1 ov), 8-122 (Nayeem Hasan, 34.2 ov), 9-123 (Mahmudullah, 34.4 ov), 10-125 (Taijul Islam, 35.5 ov)

Bangladesh were bowled out for 125 with Mahmudullah Riyad the last man to fall as the Tigers lost the remaining five wickets in 18 overs.

Devandra Bishoo ended with figures of four for 26 as Bangladesh struggled on the third day. Roston Chase bagged three wickets. Bangladesh's lead stand at 203 runs as West Indies now have all the time in the world to chase down the runs.