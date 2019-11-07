India level series with eight-wicket victory against Bangladesh

India levelled the three-match T20I series with an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot today. After losing the opening game by seven wickets, India bounced back with a magnificent victory today -- courtesy of a magnificent innings from skipper Rohit Sharma.

Chasing a below-par 153 for six posted by Bangladesh, India openers -- Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan -- got off to a flying start. And by the time leg-spinner Aminul Islam gave the Tigers their first breakthrough -- picking up Dhawan for 31 off 27 deliveries -- it was too late as India had already scored 118 runs in 10.5 overs. Rohit, who scored a blistering 43-ball 85, struck six fours and as many sixes before getting dismissed off an Aminul delivery in the 13th over. Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten for a 13-ball 24 as he saw India romp to victory with eight wickets and 26 balls in hand.

Earlier, a batting collapse saw Bangladesh lose the momentum set by the two openers after they were asked to bat first. Liton Das, who survived two close calls, finally fell to a run-out in the eighth over as a 60-run opening stand between him and Mohammad Naim came to an end. Naim fell in the 11th over before Chahal got two wickets -- Mushfiqur Rahim for 4 off six balls and set batsman Soumya Srakar for 30 off 20 balls -- in the 13th over. After that the Tigers failed to regroup, losing wickets at regular intervals. Mahmudullah Riyad scored a 21-ball 30 at the death as Bangladesh managed to post a below-par total in what seemed to be a very good batting wicket.

Aminul denies Rohit

[Wicket] Over 12.2, Ind 125/2: RG Sharma c sub (Mohammad Mithun) b Aminul Islam 85 (43b 6x4 6x6) SR: 197.67

A length ball in the middle from leg-spinner Aminul Islam and Rohit Sharma, who tries to hit for a six over deep midwicket, ends up giving a catch to the fileder standing there. Rohit misses out on his ton as he goes after scoring a magnificent 43-ball 85.

Aminul ends 118-run opening stand

[Wicket] Over 10.5, Ind 118/1: S Dhawan b Aminul Islam 31 (27b 4x4 0x6) SR: 114.81

A full on off delivery from leg-spinner Aminul Islam and Shikhar Dhawan, who goes down the track to try and hit it out of the park, misses it completely as the ball that was turning into the left-hander removes the bails of his leg stump. Aminul finally gives Tigers their breakthrough as he ended a magnificent 118-run opening stand.

Over 7.1, Ind 82/0

A fuller ball from Afif Hossain and Rohit Sharma slog sweeps it over deep midwicket for a massive six. Brings up his fifty (53 off 23 balls) in style.

End of six overs, Ind 63/0

It seems like India are in a hurry to finish it off. The two openers -- skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan -- gave India a blistering start, as the duo scored 63 runs in the powerplay. Rohit raced to 56 off 21 balls as he hit six boundaries and two maximums. Meanwhile, Dhawan was a bit cautious, scoring 15 off 13 deliveries. India need another 91 runs from 14 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

Tigers post below-par 153 for six

Bangladesh posted a below-par 153 for six in their second of the three T20Is against India at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot today.

Over 19.6, Ban 153/6

Mosaddek Hossain guides a slower ball from Khaleel Ahmed to extra cover and takes a double. Bangladesh end with 153 for six in 20 overs.

[Wicket] Over 18.3, Ban 142/6: Mahmudullah c Dube b Chahar 30 (21b 4x4 0x6) SR: 142.85

Deepak Chahar deceives Mahmudullah Riyad with a slower bouncer as the right hander charges down the track but could not help it thrrough third man. Riyad ends up giving an easy catch to Shivam Dube. Bangladesh lose their skipper and are in a spot of bother.

[Wicket] Over 16.3, Ban 128/5: Afif Hossain c Sharma b Ahmed 6 (8b 0x4 0x6) SR: 75.00

Afif Hossain tries to go for a maximum but could not time a slower ball from Khaleel Ahmed. Afif only gets the elevation and not the distance as Rohit Sharma, who is at cover, takes a good catch.

Chahal gets two in one over

[Wicket] Over 12.6, Ban 103/4: Soumya Sarkar st †Pant b Chahal 30 (20b 2x4 1x6) SR: 150.00

Soumya Sarkar goes down the track but fails to hit a googly from Yuzvendra Chahal. Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper grabs the ball and does the rest. Wait. Did he make the same mistake again? The umpires checked and this time it was fine. However, the third umpire might have messed it up this time as he might have pressed the wrong button and ended up giving the wrong signal. But the decision is reverted and Soumya has to walk.

Chahal gets the better of Mushy

[Wicket] Over 12.1, Ban 97/3: Mushfiqur Rahim c Pandya b Chahal 4 (6b 0x4 0x6) SR: 66.66

Mushfiqur Rahim goes for a slog sweep off a Yuzvendra Chahal delivery and gets the toe end of his bat on it as the fielder at deep midwicket, Krunal Pandya, who had dropped Mushfiqur in the first T20I, takes an easy catch afte the ball went up.

Sundar removes Naim

[Wicket] Over 10.3, Ban 83/2: Mohammad Naim c Iyer b Washington Sundar 36 (31b 5x4 0x6) SR: 116.12

Mohammad Naim gets down on one knee and tries to hit it over deep midwicket but only manages to find the fielder there. Bangladesh lose their second wicket.

Liton's luck runs out

[Wicket] Over 7.2, Ban 60/1: Liton Das run out (†Pant) 29 (21b 4x4 0x6) SR: 138.09

A googly from Chahal and Liton, who fails to read it, tries to work it on the leg side but misses it completely and the ball hits his pads before richocheting off wicketkeepers' chest. Liton, unaware of the ball's whereabout, goes for a run while Pant grabs the ball after a slide and hits the stumps from a direct throw. Liton falls after surviving two close calls.

Over 6.3, Ban 55/0

A fuller ball around off from Washington Sundar and Liton Das goes for a slog sweep. He gets a top edge and the ball goes up in the air. But Rohit Sharma could not hold onto it. Liton survives again.

Over 5.2, Ban 43/0

Liton Das charges down the wicket and goes for a wild heave. However, he missed it completely and the wicketkeeper takes the bails off before Liton could make it back to the crease. But umpires are checking it and it seems that Rishabh Pant collected the ball in front of the stumps and is given not ou. LITON SURVIVES!

Tigers asked to bat in Rajkot

India won the toss and elected to field against Bangladesh in their second of the three T20Is at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot today.

Bangladesh had registered an emphatic seven-wicket victory -- Tigers' maiden T20I win over India -- at the Arun Jaiteley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. With that win, Bangladesh now lead the three-match series 1-0 and will be looking to seal the series with another victory today.

Both the sides go into the game with unchanged squads from the last game. However, Bangladesh T20 skipper for the tour, Mahmudullah Riyad said that he too would have liked to bowl first.

"wicket looks good. We didn't think much about the toss. Need to put a good total now. We would've bowled first too, but it will still be a good wicket. Good opportunity for Bangladesh cricket to win the series but we need to put those thoughts aside right now. Need to focus on this game. Our youngsters have good potential and will continue. No changes to the team." said Mahmudullah after the toss.

As far as the pitch report goes, this match could be a high scoring contest.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Muhfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Naim Sheikh, Aminul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Al-Amin, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam