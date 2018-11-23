Windies turn it around as top-order collapse leave Bangladesh reeling

Bangladesh lost five top-order batsmen in their second innings as West Indies bounced back after being bowled out for 246 at stumps on Day 2 of the first Test at Chattogram.

17 wickets fell in the second day in what has been a belter of a Test match with Bangladesh bowled out for 324 early in the morning before West Indies were bundled out for 246. There was enough time left in the third session of the day for West Indies to pick up the wickets of five Bangladesh batsmen with Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Mithun, all falling to Windies spinners.



Imrul was the first to go, with left-arm spinner Warrican going through his defences and Imrul was followed soon by other opener Soumya Sarkar, who payed for a lack of footwork as he edged Roston Chase's delivery to the slips. The pendulum swung firmly in Windies' favour when last inning's centurion Mominul Haque fell leg-before wicket to Chase.

Shakib Al Hasan wanted to put pressure on the spinners but only managed to get holed out at deep midwicket following his slog sweep. Mohammad Mithun and Mushfiqur Rahim wanted to stop the rot at the top, looking to make sure that Bangladesh did not lose any further wickets before stumps. West Indies kept asking questions of the batsmen and Devandra Bishu's googly got the better of Mithun as Tigers slumped to 5 for 53. Mehedi Miraz and Mushfiqur Rahim survived the last two eventful overs of the day before the umpires decided Bangladesh batsmen had suffered enough having lost five wickets in 17 overs.

West Indies all out for 246

West Indies 246 all out in 64 overs; Dowrich 63*, FOWs 1-29 (Powell 14), 2-30 (SD Hope 1), 3-31 (Brathwaite 13), 4-77 (Chase 31), 5-88 (Ambris 19) 6-180 (Hetmyer 63), 7-199 (D Bishoo 7), 8-205 (Roach 2), 9-225 (Warrican, 12), 10-246 (Gabriel 6)

Nayeem Hasan, playing his debut Test, bagged five wickets to scale records in his first ever outing for Bangladesh as West Indies were bowled out for 246 in their first innings. Shane Dowrich remained unbeaten on 63 as Tigers gained control of the Test match by taking a 78-run first innings lead on a spinning turf.

Tea: Miraz removes dangerous Hetmyer

West Indies recovered from the loss of wickets after lunch as Shimron Hetmyer struck a fiery fifty to take Windies past 150-run mark. The left-hander dealt in boundaries, hitting four sixes and five fours as he took on the Tigers spinners during his 47-ball 63-run knock. Hetmyer and his partner at the other end Shane Dowrich combined well in an attack-defence 92-run sixth-defence stand where the latter negotiated with defence being the primary focus, content on rotating the strike while Hetmyer laid it on the bowlers. The Tigers however got the wicket of the dangerous Hetmyer before lunch on day 2 as the left-hander nicked a Mehedi Miraz delivery though to the wicket-keeper.

Nayeem Hasan was among the wickets in the second session as the youngster bagged two in quick succession to give the visitors a real problem so early on the second day. While it looked curtains for the West Indies at five down, the sixth-wicket stand kept them alive in the game as the second session once again saw the match sway from Bangladesh to Windies to Bangladesh again.

Nayeem's double strikes rattles Windies, WI 88/5

Youngster Nayeem Hasan bagged his maiden Test wicket removing Roston Chase for 31. He then rattled West Indies further, bagging his second Test wicket with the scalp of Sunil Ambris as West Indies lost their fifth wicket.

Lunch: West Indies 54/3 in 19 overs

West Indies negotiated the Bangladesh spinners quite well in the morning session, having bowled the Tigers out for 324. Openers Brathwaite and Powell looked solid before Taijul Islam trapped Kieran Powell in front of the stumps, with the batsman looking to sweep as Bangladesh made the first breakthough of the day in the 11th over. Next over, skipper Shakib Al Hasan, returning to the Tigers side after a brief absence due to injury, worked his magic, removing Shai Hope and Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite in the same over.

Hope was well-beaten by the flight of Shakib's delivery and his drive did not connect as the all-rounder bowled him. The Bangladesh skipper then removed his Windies counterpart Brathwaite, caught at slips by Soumya Sarkar with another flighted delivery that turned and bounced just enough to take the edge. Bangladesh have come out on top with the early wickets in the morning session as they wrested control from West Indies in a dramatic Test match where every session has produced a turnaround from either of these two sides. West Indies went to lunch on 54 for three as Bangladesh spinners began to make their presence felt in this first Test against the Windies.

Bangladesh fold for 324:

Bangladesh: 324 all out; Taijul 39* FOWS Nayeem 26 (9/324), Mustafizur (10/324)

Bangladesh innings folded within four overs in the second Day of the first Test match as Jomel Warrican took both wickets. Bangladesh added just 9 more their overnight score with Taijul Islam stranded on 39 not out at the other end.



Nayeem Hasan had been resilient yesterday but was beaten for flight as he pushed at the delivery and edged it to the man at slip. Mustafizur survived a review on the first delivery but two deliveries later he was struck in the pads once more and fell leg-before to Warrican who bagged four wickets for 62.