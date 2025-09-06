Last witness to a lost kingdom: Landslides push Tripura families to the brink

"Our part of the village, Satchari, was once part of the Tripura state," said 90-year-old Mangeswari Debbarma, a long-time resident of Tripura Palli. "The traditional Kachari House in Srimangal, established by the Tripura Maharaja in 1897, stood as a witness to our heritage. But now, it's being lost to neglect and indifference."

She added that thousands from the Tripura community once lived in the region, which lies just across from the present-day Indian state of Tripura. However, after the Partition of India, many families migrated, and the area began to suffer from recurring landslides.

"A few years ago, there were 30 families. Five have already left due to landslides. Just recently, four more families lost their homes. The rest of us live in fear, not knowing when our homes might be next," she said.

Mangeswari said erosion has been ongoing for several years, displacing families year after year. "Two families left in 2018, one in 2019, another in 2021. Now we live under the hillocks, watching them erode every time."

"The landslides this year may not seem severe, but they haven't stopped. The only road we use to travel is also damaged, making life even harder. Two more families are now getting ready to leave. If this continues, there will be no one left here."

The Tripura indigenous community in the Satchari area of Chunarughat upazila of Habiganj is facing an existential crisis as landslides continue to threaten their homes and disrupt daily life.

Members of the Tripura community in Tripura Palli stand on the edge of an eroded hillock. Just a few years ago, 30 families lived here. Repeated landslides have already forced many to leave, while those who remain live in fear that their homes could collapse at any moment.

Once spread across several areas of Chunarughat, the Tripura people have now been reduced to just 24 families, living precariously on a hill surrounded by dense forest and tea gardens near Satchari National Park — an area locally known as Tripura Palli.

Despite their remote location and harsh conditions, the Tripura community has shown strong interest in education. However, frequent landslides during the monsoon season have not only put their homes at risk but also severely hampered movement, especially during emergencies.

"Whenever it rains, landslides hit us so hard that it's hard to believe," said Akash Debbarma, assistant headman of the village. "We can't send our children to school or take patients to hospital. A few months ago, a maternity patient had to wait an hour before we could even cross the stream."

The village sits just behind the main gate of Satchari National Park. The steep earthen mounds, formed of red soil, are visibly eroded in many places. Several houses are now perched dangerously close to the edge.

Landslides have become more frequent and intense in recent years. In one incident, five families were rendered homeless after heavy rains washed away portions of the mound. The erosion continues, narrowing the terrain and putting more homes at risk.

"Previously, we used to catch fish from the streams, but now there's nothing left," said Chittaranjan Debbarma, the village headman. "Climate change has taken away our traditional livelihood and changed the forest. We're being forced to adapt."

"We've sought assistance from various places to no avail. The villagers fear losing everything if urgent action isn't taken."

The Water Development Board proposed an 8 crore 21 lakh Tk project in 2020 to protect 480 metres of hill slope in Tripura village from erosion. However, the Ministry showed reluctance due to the perceived high cost for the benefit of 24 families, he added.

Local residents say the situation began deteriorating years ago due to unregulated sand extraction from nearby hills. Although efforts have been made to improve infrastructure — including the construction of a concrete bridge in 2012 — none have provided lasting relief.

"The bridge collapsed due to erosion from the hill slopes," said Sanjukta Debbarma, vice-president of the Satchari National Park Forest Management Committee. "It was extended in 2022 by Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman, but it didn't last a year."

"We are requesting the construction of a proper bridge and a guide wall to protect our homes," said Sanjukta. "We have approached many people, but we are still waiting for a real solution."

Women in the village echoed the concerns. "It's very dangerous for our children to go to school or for us to get medical help," said housewife Sandhya Debbarma. "We are in dire need."

For the Tripura families in Tripura Palli, time is running out — and the next heavy rain could push them further towards the edge.

Tofazzal Sohel, general secretary of the Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon (BAPA) in Habiganj, said uncontrolled and illegal sand extraction has significantly destabilised the hillocks in Tripura Palli and surrounding areas. These activities are not only violating environmental regulations but are also directly threatening the lives and homes of indigenous Tripura families living in the area.

He said the fragile geology of the hillocks makes them particularly vulnerable to erosion and landslides when large-scale sand removal occurs.

"When sand is extracted without regulation, it weakens the structure of the hills, making them prone to sudden collapses during monsoon or even moderate rainfall. This has led to repeated landslides over the years, displacing families, destroying homes, and eroding the only access roads in the area.

"The authorities must take immediate and sustainable action. First, illegal sand extraction must be stopped through strict enforcement of environmental laws. Secondly, comprehensive rehabilitation plans must be developed for the affected indigenous families — including safe and permanent housing, as well as the restoration of safe transportation routes.

"We are not only witnessing environmental degradation — we are watching a community lose its history, its land, and its sense of security. These people have lived here for generations. They deserve protection, not neglect."

Calling for greater coordination between government departments, local administration, and environmental experts to ensure long-term safety and cultural preservation in the area, he added.

Chunarughat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shafiqul Islam said, "A concrete bridge was built, but part of it collapsed due to the slope. An alternative road through the Satchari tea garden has been made. We will consult higher authorities to address the landslide problem."

Mintu Deshwara is a journalist at The Daily Star.