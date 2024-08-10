The Long March but Short Flight

New political party ‘Afsos league’ announced by former AL supporters

A section of former Awami League supporters, who consider themselves free thinkers, progressives, etc. and who also joined the students in demanding resignation of Hasina, have now decided to open a new political party, the Afsos League.

In a press conference held on the streets of Lalmatia at 2:30am, while patrolling for dacoits, they informed reporters "is this the freedom we wanted?"

Supreme convener of the party Manushua Babir spoke at length with reporters about the rationale behind starting the party.

"Immediately after Hasina fell, we rejoiced so much because we didn't want a fascist leader either. But then I soon found out that this was all a CIA plot to make this into an extremist and fundamentalist state," says Babir, who had also joined the Long March to Dhaka.

"How is this a free country? I can't sleep at night fearing that BNP-Jamaat will come back, that I will have to hide my tattoos. Hasina, while she killed many people, at least kept the extremists at bay," they added.

The leaders of the Afsos League also spoke at length about how the toppling of the regime was an outside act and how some former staunch supporters of AL knew about this before and warned them. But they were too quick to judge Hasina for the atrocities she unleashed on her own people -- killing at least 450 people in a matter of weeks.

They also questioned that if the revolution really was for better days, then how could another equally rotten political party immediately get so much limelight.

The correspondent who filed this report was also very, very worried and has no answers to the above questions.

Last reported, the correspondent is considering joining the Afsos League, because they don't want another tyrannical regime after toppling one.

Meanwhile, an anti-student movement has started because their revolution has not solved all the problems the country faces, like, immediately. Activists of the movement began marching through the streets yesterday morning with a banner reading "Was this the plan?"

Activists said things like, "What do these pipsqueaks know. The traffic was much better before they took over. Was this the plan?"

All of the members of this new group are middle-aged men.