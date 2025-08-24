Speakers demand clear roadmap for Rohingya repatriation

Local and national organisations, along with humanitarian actors, have called for a clear roadmap for Rohingya repatriation, stressing that Cox's Bazar cannot bear further pressure as Bangladesh marks the eighth anniversary of the Rohingya influx.

The appeal came at a webinar titled on the Rohingya crisis and sustainable solution organized by COAST Foundation and the Cox's Bazar CSO-NGO Forum (CCNF) today.

Moderated by COAST Director Mustafa Kamal Akand and CCNF Member Secretary Jahangir Alam, the event featured speakers including refugee expert Gawhar Nayeem Wara, Whykong Union Parishad Chairman Noor Ahmad Anwari, advocate Saki A Kawsar, Palongkhali Union's Mojaffar Ahamed, journalist Imam Khair, Save the Cox's Bazar Chairman Tauhid Belal, AGRAJATRA's Mohammad Helal Uddin, and NGO Platform representatives Amir Hossen and Sukarna Abdullah.

Gawhar Nayeem Wara said progress will be limited unless Rohingyas are recognised as refugees with rights. "Education is a fundamental right of Rohingya children that cannot be denied," he noted, urging greater use of local resources in aid operations and calling for a concrete roadmap.

Presenting the keynote, COAST's Assistant Director Shahinur Islam warned that 1.15 million Rohingyas remain entirely dependent on aid. With recent funding cuts, humanitarian assistance has been reduced, threatening both refugees and host communities.

He also urged accountability for Myanmar's military over genocide and crimes against humanity.

Advocate Saki A Kawsar alleged Rohingya involvement in drug trafficking and human trafficking cases and called for a separate court to handle such matters.

Noor Ahmad Anwari said the promised allocation of 25 percent of aid for host communities was not working effectively and urged a comprehensive employment policy for locals. "Law and order has deteriorated. Repatriation is the only sustainable solution," he added.

Palongkhali's Mojaffar Ahamed pointed out that children born during the 2017 influx now have major needs. "Cutting aid is not an option, otherwise the pressure will fall on locals," he warned.

Speakers highlighted worsening camp security. "Armed groups are active inside the camps, delaying repatriation," said Mohammad Helal Uddin, who also suggested exploring third-country resettlement.

Journalist Imam Khair urged the next elected government to prioritise the crisis once the interim administration's tenure ends.

Abdur Rahman Hashemy added, "The people of Cox's Bazar cannot take one more Rohingya."

NGO representatives emphasised long-term assistance, peaceful coexistence, skill development, and regional advocacy.

"Food security and permanent solutions must be the focus. The voices of both Rohingyas and host communities must be heard, and ASEAN's role must be utilized," said Sukarna Abdullah.