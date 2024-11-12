Arsa member held with arms, grenades from Rohingya camp

One of the top suspected criminals of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army has been arrested in Ukhiya Rohingya camp of Cox's Bazar along with two hand grenades, one locally made short gun and four rounds of shotgun cartridges, said police.

The detainee, Syedul Amin, 24, of Block/18 of Rohingya Camp-18 in Ukhiya, is accused in seven murder cases and two police assault cases, said Superintendent of Police Khandakar Fazle Rabbi, acting commander of 8-Armed Police Battalion (APBn).

APBn 8 in a drive at M/17 Block of Rohingya Camp-18 around 10:00pm yesterday arrested Syedul with arms, ammunition, and grenade, he said.

APBn conducted the special drive on a tip off that a group of Arsa criminals were staying at the area, Rabbi said.

Meanwhile, a locally made one-shooter gun, one round of Chinese rifle bullet, and a grenade were recovered in front of the residence of Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMN) member Sukkur, at Main Block-D, Sub Block-K/6 of Moynaghona Rohingya Camp-18.

However, no one was arrested during the drive conducted around 3:30pm.

Earlier on Saturday night, joint forces recovered four Arges grenades and five M-67 hand grenades from Palangkhali of Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar.