'8,000 Rohingyas entered Bangladesh in recent weeks'

Says foreign adviser

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has said around 8,000 Rohingyas have entered Bangladesh in recent weeks, as tens of thousands were displaced amid intensified conflicts between the Arakan Army and Myanmar military.

"I have information that some 8,000 Rohingyas entered Bangladesh. In a day or two, we will have serious discussions on how to prevent fresh influx," he told reporters at the foreign ministry today.

Some 7,50,000 Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh after the brutal military campaign against them in Myanmar's Rakhine State since August 2017.

Now, over a million Rohingyas are sheltered in the refugee camps, creating a range of challenges for Bangladesh.

The Arakan Army now controls most of the Rakhine State. Battles between the Arakan Army and Myanmar junta in early August forced the displacement of thousands of the remaining 6,00,000 Rohingya residing in the state.

Several thousands of Rohingyas also took shelter along the Naf River bordering Bangladesh, and there were reports of Rohingyas entering Bangladesh, but no confirmed figure was known until it was disclosed today.

"Various forces are there [along the border]. We cannot deny that there is corruption there," the adviser said in response to how Rohingyas could enter despite border security forces being there.

"We will try to prevent any fresh Rohingya influx. We cannot give shelter to new Rohingyas as it is beyond our capacity," he added.

Asked about sealing the border, Hossain said it is difficult to seal any border as there are various forces, as well as interests of locals. However, the government will try to seal the border.

He said he will meet the home adviser and also discuss the matter at the council of advisers in a day or two.

Asked if he supports the notion that Bangladesh needs to establish contact with the Arakan Army, Hossain said, "It is not the issue of my personal affair, but a state matter."

In the aftermath of August 5, there have been a series of attacks against minority groups, mostly Hindus. The Indian High Commission also drastically reduced the number of visas being issued to Bangladesh.

Asked if there's any enmity growing between Dhaka and New Delhi, Hossain said it is now an abnormal time and abnormal things happen in such time.

"The situation is getting normal and will be more stable in a few days. Then, we will see how things evolve," he added.

Hossain also informed the media that Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will be attending the UN General Assembly for five days starting from September 22.