United we thrive: The signiﬁcance of community

The whole concept of individualism places great value on personal freedom, self-reliance, and self-expression. The philosophy of individualism has played a vital role in forming what modern society is today and is considered one of the rudimentary values of Western civilisation.

However, the more we progress as a world, the more I realise that independence might get to a point where it inconveniences others. The notion "it's my life" is harmful because while it does promote healthy independence and not relying on others, it is essential to note that we live in a society where not everyone has the means of being self-suﬃcient. These days, the more we talk about independence, the more we tend to disregard the importance of community.

The mindset of helping others always has to be present. In the present-day dog-eat-dog world, it is easy to become self-centred. Many of us think, "I don't owe help to anyone. Everyone has to work for their things." And yes, that is true to a certain extent. But again, that is the thought process of someone who does not understand the importance of community. It keeps our fragile society together, so help is not owed, but perhaps it should be.

A prime example would be how, in recent days, young people have become more reluctant to take care of their elderly parents because it feels like a barrier to them fully embracing their autonomy and independence. In some ways, it is good because so many grow up in homes where they fight to earn respect and do not have any good memories involving their parents. In those cases, it is understandable, and it's an improvement because it has gotten easier for them to break away from their toxic families without having to face as much judgment from society as they would even just ten years ago. Especially in our South Asian culture, there is a strong sense of ﬁlial piety and the obligation to take care of the elders in the family, which may feel constricting and pressuring to some, so they resort to cutting them off entirely and justify it by saying they are only exercising their right to independence and freedom.

However, doing so may cause tension and conﬂict and heavily inconvenience others in the family. Pursuing our goals and dreams is important, but in doing so, we also have to make sure not to neglect familial duties. Finding a balance between independence and upholding family and community values is crucial in such cases.

No one can be entirely independent anyway. In the big picture, there is always someone else assisting you. Someone made your clothes, another made the processed food you eat, and another built your house. Society was created to function in a way that only works with the community.

In the end, it all boils down to simply just being kind. Being considerate towards other people's situations and learning to adapt in a way that beneﬁts everyone is vital to harmonious living.

The writer is a grade 9 student at Playpen.