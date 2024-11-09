Divide in democratic forces aiding fascists: Fakhrul

Urges media and other actors to refrain from promoting negative campaigns

Expressing concerns, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said that the associates of fascists have started resurfacing due to a divide in democratic forces.

"One thing to note is that the fascists have started raising their heads again due to various negative statements and discourses. Unfortunately, some of our media are promoting this, which I believe, will bring no good for people in any way," he said.

The BNP leader made the remarks while speaking at a discussion organised by the Youth Forum at the High Court auditorium.

He urged the media and those conducting negative campaigns to refrain from such actions. "I also urge the youth to take a stand and work to stop this trend."

Fakhrul said that the only way to overcome the crisis that the nation is facing is through patience -- holding a fair and credible election after the completion of necessary state reforms.

He urged everyone not to miss the opportunity, which came through the student-led mass uprising, to rebuild the state. "If this opportunity is lost, our very existence as a nation will be endangered. I want to emphasise this point."

The BNP leader also said that the interim government, which is currently responsible for running the state, has been endorsed by all quarters, including students and politicians. "We entrusted them with this responsibility with the hope that they would clean up the mess created by the Awami League over the past 16 years and organise a credible election. Through that election, we can build the new Bangladesh that the youth aspire to," he said.

Fakhrul said they are repeatedly talking about the election because they believe no reform initiative can succeed without the active participation of the people. "Such participation is only possible through an elected parliament."

He also said if parliament can be made effective, it will be possible to ensure democratic culture and practices in the country.

Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon, said it is now a challenge for politicians to realise the dreams and desires of the youth, for which they sacrificed blood and so much more during the student-led mass movement.

He stressed the need for state reforms to ensure a balance of power and prevent the resurgence of fascism.

Saki also said that the youth must play a crucial role in keeping the country on the right track of democracy and safeguarding the rights of the people.