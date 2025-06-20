Why is HSC absenteeism so high this year?

Huge number of students not sitting for the upcoming HSC exams

We are alarmed by the sheer number of students who are not taking this year's HSC and equivalent examinations, scheduled to start on June 26. According to a report, a total of 14,83,689 students registered as regular candidates under the 11 education boards—including the madrasa and technical boards—for the 2023-24 academic year. Among them, just over 10,50,000 filled out forms to appear in the exams. The remaining students—more than 4,25,000—did not. The reasons for such a large number of students dropping out at this critical stage of their academic journey must be addressed. If these students falter now, it will not only be detrimental to their individual futures but will also result in a substantial loss for the nation.

While student dropout after SSC, HSC, and equivalent levels is common in Bangladesh, the situation is more severe this year, as the number of HSC examinees has dropped to the lowest in the past three years. Understandably, poverty is a major driver of absenteeism, while child marriage also plays a significant role: 51 percent of girls in Bangladesh are married before the age of 18, according to a recent UN report. Many students join the workforce immediately after passing the SSC exams. A recent survey on this year's absent SSC candidates has highlighted these issues. A similar survey should be conducted to identify the causes of absenteeism at the HSC level. Educationists say the rising cost of education could also be a factor behind dropouts.

According to a report by the Dhaka education board, 40 percent of girls who failed to appear in this year's SSC exams had been married off before the exams, despite having completed exam registration. Over seven percent of students were absent due to entering the workforce because of financial hardship, while others missed the exam for reasons such as illness or lack of preparation. A similar situation appears to be contributing to absenteeism at the HSC level. The recent protests by some HSC candidates in Rajshahi or elsewhere also suggest that some students are unprepared to sit the exams.

We urge the authorities to address the root causes of students' exam absenteeism through effective measures. Ending child marriage, of course, should be at the top of the list of priorities. Equally important is ensuring that financial hardship does not force parents to withdraw their children from education. The government must keep education within everyone's reach by implementing meaningful reforms in the sector. No student should be forced to abandon their education under any circumstances.