Is health-sector reform not a priority?

Govt must expedite the overhaul of public healthcare

We share the frustration expressed by public health experts over the lack of visible action in introducing much-needed reforms in the health sector. At a recent policy dialogue on health reform, speakers highlighted the fact that it took the health ministry about three months to take the first step towards implementing the Health Sector Reform Commission's recommendations. This unexplained delay is not only dismaying, but also raises questions about whether the interim administration is as committed to health reform as it is to reform in other key sectors.

The commission, formed on November 18, 2024, submitted its report on May 5, proposing a wide range of recommendations, including making primary healthcare a constitutional obligation and forming an independent commission to oversee the health sector. It also recommended the formation of a powerful inter-ministerial committee to carry out the proposed reforms. Upon receiving the report, the chief adviser then instructed the relevant authorities to immediately act on the "actionable recommendations."

What disappoints us is that, despite this directive, the authorities concerned sat on the report for three months without taking any visible steps to implement the recommendations. The inter-ministerial committee has yet to be formed. This inaction even frustrated a member of the commission, who questioned the point of going through the entire exercise if health sector reform was not going to receive the attention it deserves. Considering the painstaking effort put in by commission members to identify the problems plaguing the health sector and to propose solutions, one can hardly blame them for feeling disheartened.

Speakers at the policy dialogue also expressed concern about the all-too-familiar cycle of policy recommendations being shelved—a concern we share as well. As no mechanism has yet been developed to translate the reform proposals into action, experts suggested forming a high-powered task force to help with the implementation process. They also suggested setting up a civil society platform to help "sharpen reform priorities" and engage major political parties to solidify their commitment to improving our healthcare system.

However, all these efforts will be in vain if the government does not make health reform a genuine priority. The health ministry has scheduled the first meeting on August 6, at which the commission's report will be reviewed and critically analysed, followed by the formulation of a short-term action plan to begin implementation. We expect to see some concrete decisions from this meeting that can kickstart the long-overdue revamping of this sector. Ordinary patients have suffered for far too long due to the lack of access to proper healthcare, the shortage of trained health workers, exorbitantly high out-of-pocket expenses, and widespread corruption and mismanagement. It is high time this sector was straightened out.