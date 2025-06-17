158 undocumented Bangladeshis return from Libya

Most returnees had illegally entered Libya to reach Europe by sea

A total of 158 undocumented Bangladeshis, detained at the Tajoura Detention Centre in Libya, were repatriated to Bangladesh early today.

A chartered Buraq Air flight-UZ 0222, carrying the nationals, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 5:48am today, according to a media release sent from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The repatriation was jointly coordinated by the ministry, the Bangladesh Embassy to Libya, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Most returnees had illegally entered Libya to reach Europe by sea, often falling victim to abduction and abuse by human traffickers. Officials urged the migrants and the public to remain cautious and avoid such dangerous journeys.

At the Dhaka airport, representatives from the government and the IOM welcomed the returnees. Each received Tk 6,000, food supplies, initial medical care and temporary shelter if needed.

Efforts continue to ensure the safe repatriation of Bangladeshis detained in Libya.