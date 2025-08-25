‘No agreement signed to enable 10,000 Bangladeshi students to work in Malaysia’

Malaysian higher education minister denies reports of ‘graduate pass’

A claim that 10,000 Bangladeshi students in Malaysia will be given 'graduate pass' to enable them to work in the country is untrue and baseless, Malaysian Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir has said.

The minister said during the recent visit of Bangladesh's interim government Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, there was no agreement signed that bound Malaysia to accept 10,000 Bangladeshi students to work in the country.

He also advised Kedah industry and investment, higher education, science, technology and innovation committee chairman Dr Haim Hilman Abdullah to be more careful in making any statements on any issue, including those related to higher education.

"Based solely on a newspaper report in Bangladesh, he has made the allegation that I have agreed to consider providing 'graduate passes' to 10,000 Bangladeshi students in Malaysia to enable them to work here.

"The allegation is completely untrue and inaccurate," he said in a statement on August 23.

Zambry said Haim Hilman's statement claiming that the people were worried because Malaysia had agreed to this matter was very irresponsible.

"The culture of producing 'content' to be made viral on social media with incorrect facts must be stopped immediately," the Malaysian minister said.

Previously, Haim Hilman, through a two-minute and 19-second video uploaded on his TikTok, claimed that 10,000 Bangladeshi students would be given job opportunities in Malaysia.

Copyright: Asia News Network/The Star