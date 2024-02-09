Bangladeshis in Malaysia: 733workers to get Tk 2.3cr in unpaid wages

733 stranded Bangladeshi workers, who were tricked into coming to Malaysia for non-existent jobs, yesterday successfully claimed more than Tk 2.38 crore (RM 1 million) in unpaid wages from their supposed employers.

The Human Resources Ministry of Malaysia yesterday said the workers and their employers reached a mutual agreement in this regard following proceedings carried out by Johor Labour Department officers.

The ministry said the case's conclusion would serve as a precedent for future labour cases.

"This case involves foreign workers who were legally brought into the country but were not provided with employment…. Any employers found guilty of this will be blacklisted by the authorities, and their quotas for foreign workers will be cancelled," it warned.

On January 16, Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Steven Sim said that 751 Bangladeshi workers in Pengerang had been left stranded and jobless in the country after they were duped by employers to enter the country.

The workers had then reportedly filed an RM 2.21 million claim for unpaid wages from their employers.

The ministry has yet to comment on the discrepancy in the number of workers and claim amount.