Bangladesh mission in Lebanon collecting info on migrants willing to return

Bangladesh embassy in Lebanon started collecting information on the migrants in the Middle Eastern country as Dhaka has decided to evacuate those who want to return home amid Israel's attacks on Lebanon.

The embassy issued an announcement in this regard, asking the Bangladeshis to send primary information by October 11 through a form uploaded on the Facebook pace of the embassy.

The forms are also available at the temporary shelter centres where displaced Bangladeshi migrants are currently staying. The forms are also available at "Ismail's shop" in Beirut's Dawa area.

They can submit the completed forms to the temporary shelters or Ismail's shop, or email those to [email protected].

The documents that each of the migrants willing to return home should attach include four recent coloured photos, birth certificate and a copy of it translated into English.

If the children return with father, the notarised approval letter of the mother has to be attached. Concversely, if the children come with mother, the father's notarised approval letter has to be attached, the embassy said.

In the wake of Israeli attacks against Hezbollah, an armed group based in Lebanon, in Southern Lebanon, some 3,000 Bangladeshis have been displaced.

They are now in temporary shelters arranged by the Bangladeshi community and supported by the Bangladesh embassy in Lebanon, as well as Lebanese charities.

There are about 1,00,000 Bangladeshi migrants working in Lebanon.