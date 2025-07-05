Arrested workers used to send money to IS

Says Malaysian police chief

Bangladeshi workers arrested in Malaysia on charges of involvement in terrorism were sending money to the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria and Bangladesh, Malaysian police chief Khalid Ismail has claimed.

In a televised press conference, Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail said authorities had detained 36 Bangladesh nationals in several operations since April, all of whom had come to Malaysia to work in factories or in sectors like construction and services.

The network recruited members by targeting other Bangladeshi workers, and used social media and online messaging platforms to spread radical and extremist ideologies, Khalid said, citing police intelligence.

Among those detained, five have been charged with being part of a terrorist organisation, while 15 will be deported. Another 16 remain in police custody pending further investigation, with further arrests expected, Mohd Khalid said.

A total of between 100 and 150 people are suspected to be involved in the network, he said.

"We will deport those with minimal involvement back to their home country, while those with greater involvement will be charged under Malaysian laws," he said.