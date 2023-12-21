140 more Bangladeshi migrants return from Libya

The government today brought back a group of 140 Bangladeshi migrants from Libya.

Of them, 113 Bangladeshis were affected by the Storm Daniel and subsequent flood in Libya's Derna and the rest 27 Bangladeshis were irregular migrants who were in a detention centre in the North African country, the foreign ministry said in a press release.

They were brought back home with support of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the release said.

With them, a total of 975 Bangladeshis have been brought back home from Libya since July this year, it added.

The fresh batch of migrants landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on a Buraq Air flight around 6:30am, said the foreign ministry.

Upon their arrival, officials from the foreign ministry and IOM Bangladesh greeted them at the airport.

Besides, IOM provided Tk 5,919 each and some food to the returnees.

Soon, all irregular Bangladeshi nationals will be brought back from Libya, the release added.

Storm Daniel made landfall in Libya in September. Derna was the hardest hit after two dams burst upstream, releasing an estimated 30 million cubic metres (39 million cubic yards) of water that tore through the city of about 100,000 inhabitants, according to Al Jazeera.