USA
AFP
Sun Jul 14, 2024 11:06 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 14, 2024 11:20 AM

Most Viewed

USA

Trump seen walking off his plane after shooting

AFP
Sun Jul 14, 2024 11:06 AM Last update on: Sun Jul 14, 2024 11:20 AM
Photo: Collected from X (formerly Twitter)

Former US president Donald Trump was seen walking off his plane unaided hours after surviving an assassination bid, in a video posted by his deputy communications director on social media early Sunday.

Trump, in a navy suit and white shirt without a tie, can be seen descending a staircase from his plane as an armed agent stands guard, in the video posted by Margo Martin on X. His right ear, which was injured in the attempt, cannot be seen in the footage.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The New York Times reported that he was in New Jersey, where he will spend the night.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

রাষ্ট্রপতির কাছে স্মারকলিপি: মিছিল নিয়ে বঙ্গভবনের পথে শিক্ষার্থীরা

সকাল ১১টার দিকে শিক্ষার্থীরা ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের কেন্দ্রীয় গ্রন্থাগারের সামনে জড়ো হতে শুরু করেন। জগন্নাথ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় ও ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের অধিভুক্ত সাত কলেজ শিক্ষার্থীরাও মিছিলে যোগ দিয়েছেন।

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

ট্রাম্পকে যিনি গুলি করেছেন

১৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification