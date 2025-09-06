Trump seeks to rebrand Dept of Defense as Dept of War

The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 3, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

President Donald Trump is changing the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War, the White House announced Thursday, insisting the rebrand will project a more powerful image.

While the department's official name is set in law, Trump in an executive order is authorizing use of the new label as a "secondary title" by his administration, a White House document said.

Defense officials are permitted to use to use "secondary titles such as 'Secretary of War,'...in official correspondence, public communications, ceremonial contexts, and non-statutory documents within the executive branch," according to the document.

It was not immediately clear when Trump planned to sign the order, but his public schedule for yesterday said he would be signing executive orders in the afternoon as well as making an announcement in the Oval Office.