AFP, Washington
Thu Jun 12, 2025 12:20 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 12, 2025 03:08 AM

Musk regrets some of his Trump criticisms

US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk (R) speak in the Oval Office before departing the White House in Washington, DC, on the way to Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on March 14, 2025. Photo: AFP/ROBERTO SCHMIDT

Elon Musk, the world's richest person and Donald Trump's former advisor, said yesterday that he regretted some of his recent criticisms of the US president after the pair's public falling-out last week.

"I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far," Musk wrote on his social media platform X.

Musk's expression of regret came just days after Trump threatened the tech billionaire with "serious consequences" if he sought to punish Republicans who voted for a controversial spending bill.

Their blistering break-up -- largely carried out on social media before a riveted public on Thursday last week -- was ignited by Musk's harsh criticism of Trump's so-called "big, beautiful" spending bill, which is currently before Congress.

Some lawmakers who were against the bill had called on Musk -- one of the Republican Party's biggest financial backers in last year's presidential election -- to fund primary challenges against Republicans who voted for the legislation.

"He'll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that," Trump, who also branded Musk "disrespectful," told NBC News on Saturday, without specifying what those consequences would be.

