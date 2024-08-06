UN chief calls for peaceful 'democratic transition' in Bangladesh

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday urged calm in Bangladesh after the resignation and departure of Sheikh Hasina, and highlighted the need for a "peaceful, orderly and democratic transition," his spokesman said.

Guterres "stands in full solidarity with the people of Bangladesh and calls for the full respect of their human rights," said the spokesman, Farhan Haq.

"He continues to underscore the need for a full, independent, impartial and transparent investigation into all acts of violence."

Hasina's resignation comes following around three weeks of violence that had its origins in the students' demand for reform to the quota system in public service jobs.

Between July 16 and today, nearly 300 people (as far as this newspaper could confirm) have been killed in violent clashes.

On July 23, the government through a circular reformed the quota system as per the demand of the students, but by then nearly 200 died in clashes.

The protesters demanded the resignation of Sheikh Hasina and her cabinet on August 3, holding her government responsible for the deaths.

The following day (Sunday) was the deadliest since the clashes began as at least 93 people, including 14 policemen, were killed.

Hasina was serving her fourth straight term in office since assuming power in 2009, and fifth overall.