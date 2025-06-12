UK posts record drop in exports to US in April after tariffs
British exports of goods to the United States fell by a record £2 billion ($2.7 billion) in April, official data showed Thursday, following President Donald Trump's tariffs onslaught.
"April saw the largest monthly fall on record in goods exports to the United States with decreases seen across most types of goods, following the recent introduction of tariffs," said the Office for National Statistics director of economic statistics Liz McKeown.
