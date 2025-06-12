World
AFP, Ankara
Thu Jun 12, 2025 12:42 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 12, 2025 01:34 AM

Turkey to export 48 fighter jets to Indonesia

Ankara has agreed a deal to export 48 Turkish-made fighter jets to Indonesia, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced yesterday.

Turkey's defence sector, including the famous Bayraktar drones, accounts for a significant share of the country's export revenues.

"As part of the agreement signed with our friendly and brotherly country, Indonesia, 48 Kaan (fighter jets) will be produced in Turkey and exported to Indonesia," Erdogan wrote on X.

The fifth-generation fighter jet Kaan is produced by state-run Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

"Indonesia's local capabilities will also be utilised in the production of Kaan" jets, added the Turkish head of state without providing further details on the production arrangements.

In 2024, Turkey's defence industry export revenues reached $7.1 billion, an increase of $1.6 billion compared with 2023.

