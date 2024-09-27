Taiwan detects 29 Chinese fighter jets around island

Taiwan's defence ministry said yesterday that 29 Chinese fighter jets and drones were detected around the democratic island, following a 24-hour period that saw a surge in military movement by Beijing's forces.

China, which claims democratic Taiwan as part of its territory, sends warplanes, drones and naval vessels around the island nearly every day.

The latest ramp-up in military movement came after Japanese media reported that a Japanese warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait for the first time to assert its freedom of navigation.

Yesterday, Taiwan's defence ministry said 43 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels were detected in a 24-hour period ending at 6:00 am (2200 GMT Wednesday). It also released an illustration that showed the aircraft surrounding the island except for the northeastern coast.

By afternoon, the ministry reported an additional 29 aircraft -- including fighter jets and drones -- had been detected since 8:00 am.

"Out of those, 21 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait," it said.