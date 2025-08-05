Spain breaks up ring smuggling Yemenis to UK, Canada

Spanish police said yesterday they have dismantled a criminal network suspected of smuggling mainly Yemeni migrants into UK and Canada with fake passports.

After obtaining refugee documents in Greece, the migrants went to European airports where gang members would deliver them counterfeit passports to allow them to "irregularly" go to the two countries, police said. The group allegedly facilitated more than 40 irregular migration attempts, charging up to 3,000 ($3,250) per person. Authorities in Austria, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Switzerland and Britain helped the investigation.