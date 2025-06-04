Mongolia PM resigns after anti-corruption protests

Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene resigned yesterday following weeks of anti-corruption protests in the country's capital.

The landlocked democracy in northern Asia has battled deep-seated corruption for decades, with many arguing that wealthy elites are hoarding the profits of a years-long coal mining boom at the expense of the general population.

Frustrations have flared since last month as public suspicions over the supposedly lavish lifestyles of the prime minister's family have fuelled persistent demonstrations in the capital Ulaanbaatar.

Oyun-Erdene announced his resignation yesterday after losing a confidence vote among lawmakers, according to a parliamentary statement.