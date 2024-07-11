Macron urges MPs to agree broad coalition

President Emmanuel Macron put the onus on the French parliament yesterday to negotiate a broad-based coalition, after snap elections failed to give a majority to any one party.

Macron said he would name a new prime minister after MPs have had "a little time" to negotiate a governing programme, and that the current government would remain in place for the meantime.

French centrists were looking for an alliance with the right yesterday.

French leftists, however, believe that as the largest bloc in the new National Assembly with some 190 seats they are entitled to suggest a new prime minister.

But many in Macron's centrist camp, which holds around 160 seats, would refuse to support a new government that includes figures from the hard left.

The president's Renaissance outfit yesterday sought to find allies in the lower chamber, but appeared divided, with some seeking to include forces ranging from the centre left to the right in a broad coalition, and others only wishing to join forces with conservatives.