At least 87 protesters arrested in Turkey: lawyers

Police in Istanbul on Saturday arrested dozens of protesters commemorating the twelfth anniversary of a wave of anti-government protests, lawyers said.

The Association of Progressive Lawyers said on X that "at least 87 people were arrested" in the Turkish city, scene of a fresh wave of protests in recent months.

Authorities made no public comment and the arrests were not mentioned by the state news agency Anadolu.

Several young people published a message on X saying: "We have been arrested."

Police barriers stopped demonstrators from gathering at Taksim Square, adjacent to Gezi Park, a green space that was the heart of protests in 2013 over plans to redevelop it.

Protesters instead gathered on Saturday evening on a street near the Beyoglu district, under banners that included: "Gezi remains" and "Resistance everywhere".

Turkey has seen more than two months of protests since the arrest of Istanbul's opposition mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on March 19 on corruption charges.

Imamoglu, the most high-profile challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdgan, says the charges are politically motivated.

Anadolu reported earlier Saturday that authorities had issued an additional 47 arrest warrants for municipal officials and staff across Istanbul.