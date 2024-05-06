Israel to shut down Al Jazeera’s local operations
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday that his government has decided to shut down the Qatar-based news channel Al Jazeera, with which his administration has had a long-running feud.
The government "unanimously decided: the incitement channel Al Jazeera will be closed in Israel", Netanyahu said on X, formerly Twitter.
"There will be no freedom of speech for the Hamas trumpets in Israel," Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said in a separate joint statement with Netanyahu.
Walid Al-Omari, head of Al Jazeera's offices in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, reacted to the decision by saying it followed "a campaign in search of easy victories by ministers on (Israel's) extreme right".
