Indian SC upholds repeal of Article 370, orders polls in Kashmir by September 2024

India's top court orders elections in Kashmir by Sept 2024
File photo: A television journalist sets his camera inside the premises of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. REUTERS

India's Supreme Court today upheld the validity of the abrogation of the Constitution's Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, in a boost to the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's over four years ago.

The apex court also directed that the Election Commission take steps to conduct elections of Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly by September 30, 2024, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Delivering the judgement, a five-member Constitution bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said, "We hold exercise of presidential power to issue constitutional order abrogating Article 370 of Constitution as valid."

The bench also directed restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been a federally-run territory since abrogation of Article 370 in August, 2019, at the earliest.

Related topic:
Kashmir electionsArticle 370india
