India, China begin troop disengagement in Ladakh: media reports

India and China started pulling back troops from a close standoff at two friction points -- Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh -- following a recent agreement on disengagement, Indian media reported today.

The disengagement comes as part of an agreement between the two nations on patrolling and reducing troop presence along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, aimed at resolving a standoff that has lasted over four years.

According to sources, Indian troops have begun withdrawing equipment to rear locations in these areas. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had announced on October 21 that the agreement was reached after weeks of negotiations, and would resolve tensions that began in 2020.

The agreement received endorsement on October 23 from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their discussions on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.