German stabbing suspect is 26-year-old man who admitted to the crime

Police officers detain a person, following an incident in which several individuals were killed after a man randomly stabbed passers-by with a knife at a city festival, in Solingen, Germany, August 24, 2024. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

The suspect in custody for a stabbing rampage in the western German city of Solingen that killed three people and injured eight is a 26-year-old man who admitted to the crime, authorities said early on Sunday.

"The involvement of this person is currently under intensive investigation," Duesseldorf police and federal prosecutors said in a joint statement.

The details provide a somewhat fuller picture of an account late on Saturday by a state official who announced on German television the arrest of the man that authorities had been searching for in the 24 hours since the attack.