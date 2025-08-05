Gaza ‘spiralling into irreversible collapse’

Warn aid agencies; 34 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, including 17 aid seekers

22,000 aid trucks waiting outside the Gaza Strip

Hamas to allow aid for hostages if Israel halts strikes

Palestinian foreign ministry urges UNSC to 'halt genocide'

Gaza is "spiralling into an irreversible humanitarian collapse", UN aid agencies warned, as 34 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since dawn yesterday, including 17 aid seekers.

Two of the three famine thresholds have already been breached in Gaza, aid agencies reported, as the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate catastrophically.

Hospitals in the Palestinian enclave recorded six new deaths from famine and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, including one child, according to the Gaza health ministry.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to "assume its responsibilities" by enforcing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and conducting an official visit to the territory.

In a statement posted on social media, the ministry urged the council to "halt the crimes of genocide, displacement, and annexation against our people" and to implement the outcomes of a recent UN conference calling for a two-state solution.

Authorities in Gaza said more than 22,000 humanitarian aid trucks are waiting outside the Strip, as an average of 84 trucks have entered the besieged enclave since Israel somewhat eased restrictions on July 27.

Meanwhile, Hamas said on Sunday it was prepared to coordinate with the Red Cross to deliver aid to hostages it holds in Gaza, if Israel meets certain conditions, after a video it released showing an emaciated captive drew sharp criticism from Western powers.

In a separate development, a group of 600 retired Israeli security officials have written to US President Donald Trump to pressure Israel to immediately end the war.