33 held in Manipur

Indian police have arrested 33 people after a surge in ethnic violence in Manipur state, where a curfew and an internet blackout have been imposed, officers said yesterday.

Fighting broke out in Manipur in May 2023, between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community, an ethnic conflict that has since killed at least 200 people. After months of relative calm, fresh fighting erupted this month.

At least 11 people have been killed, including in what police called a "significant escalation" of violence, with insurgents firing rockets and dropping bombs with drones.