Yemen’s rebels claim drone attack on Israel

Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels fired drones towards Israel yesterday in retaliation for its war against Hamas, a senior official from the group said.

"These drones belong to the state of Yemen," Abdelaziz bin Habtour, prime minister of the Huthi government, said when asked about the launch towards Eilat in Israel.

The Huthis, who seized Yemen's capital Sanaa in 2014 and control large swathes of the country, are "part of the axis of resistance" against Israel and are fighting with "words and drones", he added.

Israel's military earlier reported a "hostile aircraft intrusion" that set off warning sirens in the area of Eilat, a resort town on the Red Sea.

"There is no threat in this region and no danger," Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari told a separate televised briefing.

Israel blamed the Huthis for a similar drone attack on Friday in which its aircraft intercepted "hostile targets" headed for southern Israel.

Six people were lightly injured in neighbouring Egypt when debris hit a building in the Sinai resort of Taba, just across the border from Eilat.