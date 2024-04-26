Red Sea Crisis: US downs Houthi anti-ship missile, four drones

US-led coalition forces shot down four drones and an anti-ship missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, American authorities said yesterday, as the Iran-backed group announced strikes against US and Israeli ships.

A Greek vessel deployed in the Gulf of Aden as part of an EU naval coalition also shot down a drone off Yemen's coast early yesterday, the Greece general staff said in a statement.

The incidents follow a lull in attacks by the Houthis, who launched dozens of missile and drone strikes targeting shipping since November, saying they were acting in solidarity with Palestinians during the Israel's offensive in Gaza.

Despite the drop in attacks in recent weeks, late on Wednesday the Houthis said they "are continuing to take further military actions against all hostile targets in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean".

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that just before noon Yemen time (0900 GMT) on Wednesday a coalition vessel "successfully engaged one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM)" launched from Houthi-controlled areas of the country.

The missile was likely targeting the MV Yorktown, a US-flagged shipping vessel, CENTCOM said, adding there were no injuries or damage.