Iran hangs man convicted of killing seven at 2022 protest

Iran yesterday executed a man after convicting him of killing seven people, including a 10-year-old boy, during nationwide protests in 2022, the judiciary said.

Abbas Kurkuri was sentenced to death over a shooting in the city of Izeh during a protest sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurd detained for an alleged breach of Iran's strict dress code for women.

The judgement handed down by the Revolutionary Court in Ahvaz, capital of the southwestern province of Khuzestan, was upheld by the Supreme Court and the sentence was carried out by hanging, the judiciary's Mizan Online news website said.

The court convicted Kurkuri of the capital offences of "corruption on earth" and "moharebeh" -- waging war against God.

It found him guilty of "brandishing a weapon with intent to kill and terrorise the public", and "committing crimes by firing a military weapon and forming and joining a rebel group".