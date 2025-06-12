Fire at Iran petrochemical plant kills three

A fire broke out at a petrochemical complex in southern Iran yesterday, killing at least three people, state television reported.

"Given the scale of the incident, the number of injuries and deaths is likely to increase," the broadcaster added, airing images of smoke rising from the Kaveh Petrochemical Complex in Bushehr province, 1,200 kilometres (750 miles) south of Tehran.

The governor of Dayyer county, Alireza Sajadi, told the television that the fire had broken out in the complex's dedicated port but "has been contained".