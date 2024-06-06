Eid-ul-Azha in Saudi Arabia on June 16

Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent, signalling the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar, reports Al Arabiya.

With the crescent's sighting, Eid-ul-Azha will be observed on June 16.

The Kingdom's Supreme Court issued a statement on Wednesday, calling on residents to see the moon on the evening of June 6.

During Eid-ul-Azha, also known as the festival of sacrifice, Muslims pray together, engage in charity work and sacrifice an animal.

Hajj, the annual holy pilgrimage to the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia, and one of the five pillars of Islam, is performed during the month.