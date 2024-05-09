Israel's attack on Palestine
Thu May 9, 2024 04:46 PM
Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 04:48 PM

UN agency says 80,000 have fled Rafah since Israel hiked operation this week

Thu May 9, 2024 04:46 PM Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 04:48 PM
People walk amid the rubble of buildings destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis, on the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. The UN children’s agency (Unicef) called for an increase in medical evacuations from Gaza, saying less than half of applications had been successful. Photo: AFP

The United Nations agency supporting Palestinian refugees said Thursday that about 80,000 people had fled Rafah in the three days since Israel intensified military operations in the south Gaza city.

"Since Israeli forces military operation intensified on 6 May, around 80,000 people have fled Rafah, seeking refuge elsewhere," UNRWA said on X, formerly Twitter, warning that "the toll on these families is unbearable. Nowhere is safe".

