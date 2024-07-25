Israel carries out new raids in Gaza

55 more Palestinians killed; thousands forced to head west of Khan Younis to seek shelter

Israeli forces carried out new raids in the Gaza Strip yesterday, hours before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to address the US Congress.

The latest Israeli attacks destroyed homes in towns east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza and thousands of people were forced to head west to seek shelter, residents said.

The Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said it had received distress calls from residents trapped in their homes in Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis, but were unable to reach the town.

Israel's military, which is trying to eradicate the Hamas, said it had been operating in areas from which fighters had been able to fire rockets into Israel and attack Israeli troops.

Gaza health officials said Israeli military strikes in the past 24 hours had killed at least 55 people, the latest casualties in an offensive that health authorities in the enclave say has killed at least 39,145 Palestinians.

"Where should we go? Shall we cross into the sea?" said Ghada, who has been displaced with her family six times during the offensive, said from Hamas City in northwestern Khan Younis.

"We are exhausted, starved, and want the offensive to end now, now not an hour later. Every day means more families are wiped off the registration book," she told Reuters via a chat app.

Local residents said they had been ordered to head west towards a designated humanitarian area, but that the area was now unsafe.

Israeli forces also carried out airstrikes on several areas of central and northern Gaza Strip, killing and wounding several Palestinians, health officials said.

Residents of Rafah, near the border with Egypt, said Israeli forces had blown up several houses in the west of the city.

Some Palestinians who gathered at a hospital in Khan Younis before funerals criticised the US for welcoming Netanyahu.

The Israel leader was due to address Congress later yesterday and to meet President Joe Biden at White House today. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he would meet Netanyahu in Florida tomorrow.