What are the Iranian targets in Israel's latest strikes?

Flames from a fire at the Tehran oil refinery, located south of the capital, are seen burning in the distance on June 15, 2025. A series of blasts were heard in Tehran at around 2:30 am (2300 GMT) June 15, but the origin was not immediately known, as Iran and Israel exchange drone and missile fire. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said early Sunday that the country had struck sites used by Israeli warplanes for refuelling, in retaliation for strikes carried out by Israel since Friday. Photo: AFP

As Israel and Iran launched new waves of attacks on each other early Sunday, here are the places that have been hit by Israel in Iran:

Iran's oil ministry said that Israeli strikes had targeted Shahran oil depot and a fuel tank in Tehran. The situation was under control at both of these sites, the ministry said.

The oil ministry also said that two major gas fields in the southern Bushehr province were attacked by Israel.

Israeli strikes also targeted the country's defence ministry in Tehran, slightly damaging one of the office buildings, as well as the ministry's Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, according to Iranian media and the IDF.

These sites were targeted because of their association with Iran's nuclear weapons project, the IDF said.

On Saturday night, the IDF said Israel had also targeted an underground site in western Iran "used for storing and launching surface-to-surface missiles and cruise missiles", and that "the senior figures who visited it in the past were also eliminated".