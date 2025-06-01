SC orders EC to restore Jamaat's registration

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today scrapped a High Court verdict that had declared Jamaat-e-Islami's registration with the Election Commission as a political party "illegal".

The apex court also directed the EC to dispose of the pending issues of Jamaat, including its registration.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, delivered the verdict following an appeal filed by Jamaat challenging the HC judgement.

Jamaat lawyer Barrister Ehsan A Siddiq told The Daily Star that Jamaat's registration as a political party has been reinstated following today's judgment.

"The EC will now dispose of other issues including its election symbol," he said.

The lawyer further said the party will now submit an application to the EC for necessary decisions.

On August 1, 2013, the High Court cancelled Jamaat's registration with the EC following a writ petition.

Maulana Syed Rezaul Haque Chandpuri, secretary general of the Bangladesh Tariqat Federation, along with 24 others, filed the petition on January 25, 2009, seeking a court order declaring the party's registration illegal.

The EC subsequently scrapped Jamaat's registration in October 2018, ahead of the 11th national election.

Jamaat later filed an appeal with the Appellate Division, challenging the HC verdict.

The Appellate Division began hearing the appeal on December 3 last year.