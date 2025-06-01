Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Indian territory

A Bangladeshi man was shot dead by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in Indian territory near the Dattagram border outpost (BOP) in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar on Saturday.

The incident took place around 7:30pm near the border Pillar 1852/M in Debipur area, under the jurisdiction of Kailashahar Police Station of Tripura's Unakoti district, said Lt Col ASM Zakaria, commander of the Border Guard Bangladesh 46 Battalion, in a press release issued yesterday.

The deceased is Pradeep Baidya, 22, a resident of Nishchintapur village in Sharifpur union of Kulaura upazila, said Azizul Haque Darud, a member of the Sharifpur Union Parishad.

The body of the deceased has been kept at Kailashahar Hospital in Tripura. BGB 46 Battalion is maintaining regular communication with BSF to facilitate the repatriation of the victim's body, according to the press release.

Additionally, BGB is preparing to send a protest letter to the BSF. Information is being gathered in relation to the deceased's entry into India and the circumstances surrounding the shooting, the press release stated.