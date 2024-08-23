Corruption
Star Business Report
Fri Aug 23, 2024 12:27 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 23, 2024 12:36 PM



BFIU seeks account details of S Alam, his family members

It also sought bank details of directors of the S Alam Group
Saiful Alam. File photo

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) yesterday sought information about bank accounts of S Alam Group Chairman Mohammed Saiful Alam and his family members.

The BFIU also sought accounts details of bank accounts of other directors of S Alam Group and their family members.

"We have requested banks to provide information of bank accounts in their name, those they jointly hold, or in the name of business entities as early as possible," said a senior official of the anti-money laundering agency.

The BFIU sent letters to banks and non-bank financial institutions last evening.

The BFIU also asked banks to provide information about lockers and savings certificates in the names of S Alam, his family members, directors of the group and their family members.

