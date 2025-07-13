ACC sues ex-MP ABM Fazle Karim for accumulating Tk 114.59 crore illegally

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today filed a case against ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, former lawmaker of the Raozan constituency in Chattogram, for accumulating Tk 114.59 crore through bribery and corruption during the Awami League regime.

ACC's Assistant Director Nizam Uddin lodged the case with its Integrated Office-1 under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Money Laundering Prevention Act, Deputy Director Sobel Ahmed confirmed it to The Daily Star.

According to the case statement, Fazle Karim misused his power and amassed Tk 5.94 crore from unknown sources of income, and he made transactions totalling Tk 108.64 crore through his 12 bank accounts, which is unusual and suspicious.

Fazle Karim went into hiding soon after the Sheikh Hasina-led government was ousted and the parliament was dissolved following the mass uprising on August 5 last year.

On September 12, 2024, Fazle Karim was arrested while trying to cross the India-Bangladesh border illegally through the Akhaura border in Brahmanbaria. Later, BGB produced him before a court there and then he was taken to Chattogram.

He has been facing multiple cases in Raozan, Chandgaon, Panchlaish, and Kotwali police stations and courts in Chattogram, including charges of murder, attempted murder, clashes, and attacking protesters during the July and August uprising.