Wait for Ctg expressway nearing end

A drone shot of the almost finished 16.5km long Chattogram elevated expressway. The photo was taken in the port city’s Lalkhan Bazar area recently. Photo: Collected

Chattogram elevated expressway, the first one in the port city, would be opened to traffic soon, said project officials.

"We have completed all other works except for installation of electric poles, lights, and CCTV cameras. We will also open a ramp alongside the main expressway," Mahfuzur Rahman, director of the project and executive engineer of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), told The Daily Star on May 12.

The project was initiated to ease the port city's perennial traffic congestion in 2017.

The authorities concerned have already finalised the toll rates of vehicles. Three-wheelers and motorcycles will not be allowed on the expressway.

The city dwellers now depend on only one thoroughfare, resulting in acute gridlocks at places. "It discourages foreign buyers and investors from visiting here," said traders.

The 16.5km expressway would speed up transportation of goods and commuters, which will save time and reduce costs.

CDA's Chief Engineer Kazi Hasan Bin Shams said the expressway would reduce travel time between Patenga and Tigerpass.

"It takes around two hours to travel between the two places. But the expressway will end our sufferings as it will take 15 to 20 minutes," he added.

The CDA engineer said the expressway will also facilitate travel to the southern part of the district through Bangabandhu Tunnel.

During a recent visit to the expressway's Lalkhan Bazar point, this correspondent found that installation of lights was in progress and road signs were being installed.

City planners earlier said this new route would help boost business activities in the country's commercial city.

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Omar Hazzaz termed the expressway an asset for the city dwellers as well as business community since it would add a new dimension to the port city's communication system.

The expressway will encourage businesses to invest more in the port city as road connectivity would become more efficient, he added.

In July 2017, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) approved the Chattogram Elevated Expressway project. The original cost of the project was Tk 3,250 crore and it was scheduled to be completed in June 2020.

But the government had to extend the deadline as the CDA failed to implement the project within the stipulated time.

At present, the cost of the project is Tk 4,298.95 crore, and the deadline has been moved to June this year, after two extensions.

The elevated expressway, a fully government-funded project, will be of four lanes.

It will have 14 ramps at nine points from Lalkhan Bazar to Patenga. The ramps will facilitate entry and exit at GEC, Tigerpass, Agrabad, Fakirhat, Nimtala Biswa Road, Customs area, CEPZ, Karnaphuli EPZ, and Cement crossing areas.

The expressway has been named after former city mayor and freedom fighter ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury.