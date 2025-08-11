Govt eases drive against old vehicles

Transport owners call off strike

The government seems to be softening its stance on phasing out outdated vehicles following last month's threat by transport associations to launch a 72-hour nationwide strike starting tomorrow in support of their eight-point demand.

For the time being, the ongoing drive against outdated vehicles, which began on July 20, will target the oldest ones first, say authorities, explaining that removing outdated vehicles all at once could result in a public transport crisis.

"We'll continue the drive, but we'll make sure it doesn't affect transport owners or workers," Road Transport and Bridges Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan told reporters yesterday after a stakeholder meeting over the transport associations' demands.

Meanwhile, transport leaders agreed to call off their 72-hour strike planned for tomorrow following what they described as a "fruitful meeting" at Bidyut Bhaban.

Experts say old and unfit vehicles are a major cause of road accidents. In addition, older vehicles tend to emit more toxic gases due to incomplete fuel combustion, contributing significantly to air pollution.

In May 2023, the then government fixed the economic life of buses and minibuses at 20 years and trucks and lorries at 25 years.

But following pressure from transport associations, the order was put on hold, allowing outdated vehicles to remain on the roads.

After the political changeover last year, the interim government, in a stakeholder meeting on October 24 last year, gave a six-month deadline -- until May 2025 -- to remove all outdated vehicles from Dhaka.

In June this year, the government fixed the economic lifespan of buses and minibuses at 20 years and trucks and lorries at 25 years.

According to Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) data updated on July 16, a total of 39,169 buses and minibuses, and 41,140 trucks, lorries, and tankers have crossed their economic lifespan.

On July 20, the government launched a drive against outdated vehicles and removed 38 vehicles and filed 2,030 cases till July 27.

On July 27, transport owners and workers threatened to enforce a 72-hour nationwide strike from August 12 to press home their eight-point demand, including halting the ongoing crackdown on outdated vehicles and extending the economic lifespan of buses and trucks by five to 10 years.

Following yesterday's meeting, Transport Adviser Fouzul said the government has assured transport owners and workers that it will address issues that are solvable. "Some steps have already been taken to that effect."

When reporters asked about the drive against the outdated vehicles, he said removing all outdated vehicles at once would cause a shortage unless new ones hit the streets.

"That's why we're now targeting the oldest, unfit vehicles," Fouzul explained, adding, "Besides, there is a lack of dumping ground and adequate magistrates and police to conduct the drives."

Asked if the government was yielding to pressure from the transport associations, as often happened in the previous tenure, the adviser replied in the negative.

"This isn't giving in to pressure. Some vehicles are 25 years old, others are 30. Which ones are causing more pollution and accidents? That's what matters."

About the transport associations' demand to amend the Road Transport Act-2018 to reduce punishment for owners and drivers violating traffic laws, Fouzul said a draft of the amendment would be prepared within two months after discussing it with all stakeholders.

Committees have been formed by various ministries, including home, health, and finance, to review the transport associations' other demands, he said.

The adviser also said meetings would be held with the finance adviser and the Bangladesh Bank governor to arrange low-interest loans on easy terms, enabling transport owners to purchase new vehicles.

About the potential cost savings from importing reconditioned Japanese and European commercial vehicles, the road transport adviser said that necessary decisions would be taken after consultations with the commerce adviser and the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Meanwhile, Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, vice president of the Road Transport Workers' Federation, said they do not want to hold the government hostage to realise their demands but asserted that it was rational to remove outdated vehicles in phases.

He said they have decided to withdraw their strike planned for tomorrow following this meeting.

Sheik Moinuddin, special assistant to the chief adviser for the road ministry; top officials from the home, finance, and health ministries; and top leaders of the transport association also took part in the meeting.