Eid journey: Why are you poking?

Quader says ‘see the development’ after reporter’s questions

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday said some people are criticising his ministry over road crashes and traffic congestion without praising the ministry's development work.

"These people are criticising with a purpose," he said.

He also criticised a section of journalists for what he claimed as "doing misdeeds in the name of journalism".

The minister was briefing reporters after a preparatory meeting at BRTA headquarters in the capital ahead of the Eid-ul-Ahza. Officials of different ministries and agencies, police and leaders of transport associations joined the meeting.

The meeting discussed that 155 spots were prone to traffic congestion across the country, and took several decisions to be implemented to make people's Eid journey safe and hassle-free.

The minister said operations of goods-laden vehicles will be suspended for three days before and after Eid. However, vehicles carrying essential goods, fuel, and medicine will remain out of the purview.

Mobile courts will conduct drives to stop overcharging, he said, adding that measures will be taken so that different industries including garment factories provide leaves to their workers in phases.

When a reporter drew his attention to the non-execution of many of the earlier decisions, particularly the phase-wise leave of garment workers, Quader said, "It [garment workers' leave] was implemented largely, if not fully, during last Eid."

Responding to another query about heavy traffic congestion the day before the last Eid due to garment factories closing, he said, "Let there be some problems for a single day."

People will go home with joy for Eid, he said, adding, "It does not matter much even if there are some sufferings."

When the reporter asked whether the government decided that people would go home amid suffering, the minister said, "Why are you poking? You see the development of the road sector. Would you deny it?"

"You don't acknowledge it [the development]. Some newspapers do not acknowledge it," he continued.

When the reporter said questions should be asked about problems as well, he said, "We know everything who does what. There is no praise for the mega projects, but there is criticism over traffic congestion and road accidents."

Referring to Jatri Kalyan Samity, he said the organisation, which does not have any registration, is being encouraged to report accident numbers that are two to three times higher than the actual figures.

At the beginning of the briefing, the minister said several major road accidents took place after Eid-ul Fitr and he had to face severe criticism for this.

"The issue was even discussed in parliament. The matter embarrassed me," he said, asking authorities concerned to continue the monitoring even after Eid to prevent road crashes, as drivers tend to drive recklessly during the Eid return journey.